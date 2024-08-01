Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Lionsgate Team Up on Action-Focused FAST Channel

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit film and TV production banner are teaming up with Lionsgate to launch a new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

50 Cent Action will target the massive audience of action lovers, powered by Lionsgate’s library of more than 20,000 titles, including “The Expendables,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “Rambo,” as well as over a dozen films featuring Jackson himself. It will also include the original “Power” television series that spawned the universe of the same name, which Jackson executive produces.

“50 Cent’s movies and television series are synonymous with non-stop action, and we’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership into the FAST space,” Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer said in a Thursday statement. “Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide.”

With over 100 million followers across digital platforms worldwide, Jackson will work closely with Lionsgate to promote and curate the channel, which will also offer behind-the-scenes footage of the star.

“This is a natural extension of the work we’re doing at G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios,” Jackson said. “This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices. I look forward to working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel.”

In addition to “Power,” the rapper and actor serves as an EP on the Lionsgate and Starz crime drama “BMF.” He has also sold more than 30 million record albums worldwide and won a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.

50 Cent Action is the latest addition to Lionsgate’s portfolio of over two dozen FAST channels worldwide, including the Black audience-focused Ebony TV and MovieSphere, the first FAST channel to be rated by Nielsen.