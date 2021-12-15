‘Cyrano’ L.A. Red Carpet Premiere Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

MGM/UA’s “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage, will have its scheduled screening on Wednesday evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – but the red carpet and after-party festivities will be postponed due to COVID concerns.

An MGM spokeswoman confirmed the news first reported by Variety. The spokeswoman said the red carpet premiere will take place sometime in January. “As you can imagine, all companies are assessing events currently and taking seriously the health and safety for all guests when hosting indoor events in this particular window of time,” she told TheWrap.

All guests for the event received the following notice:

“Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO. While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th.

“All COVID protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the screening, and wearing a mask in the theater when not consuming concessions.

“You will receive check-in, parking, and COVID testing information upon confirmation of attendance.”

It remains an open question whether other LA movie premieres, and planned celebrations, parties or red carpet events will be altered or derailed by an uptick in COVID cases in Los Angeles County. The premiere of Lionsgate’s “American Underdog” is slated to take place Tuesday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and a screening of Apple Original Films/A24’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — with a post-movie celebration — is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at the Directors Guild’s DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

With rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the Omicron variant, earlier this week California ordered a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to go into effect on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Times reports that coronavirus case rates in California have risen by almost 50% in the last 2½ weeks, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are up by nearly 15%. County health officials across the state say they suspect they may be seeing the start of a winter jump in coronavirus cases.