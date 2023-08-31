Netflix’s new comedy “Neon,” which executive produced by Daddy Yankee, is bringing all the heat this fall.

In the teaser for “Neon,” which is set for an Oct. 19 launch, three friends from a small town in Florida make their way to Miami as rising reggaeton artist Santi (Tyler Dean Flores) attempts to climb his way to the top of the music industry with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferreira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza), and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor).

“Picture it: you are a star,” Ness tells Santi, who dreams of becoming “the biggest reggaeton star in the world” in the teaser. “We have to show them that we’re not just some loser wanna-bees.”

“Ness, the three of us currently live in a 2009 Toyota Corolla,” Felix says, injecting some reality into the group’s dreams.

While industry staples are immediately impressed by Santi’s “rare” fluency as a writer, producer and performer, the friends could never have anticipated the journey that awaits them as they are thrown into a new world of fame, glamor and extravagence.

The eight-episode comedy “captures not only the three besties’ larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry,” according to the official logline.

In addition to executive producing “Neon,” Daddy Yankee also appears in the series.

Co-created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle, who also serves as showrunner, the series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle, as well as SB Projects, Anne Clements and Daddy Yankee.

Executive music producers for the show include Tainy, Lex Borrero, Ivan Rodriguez, from Ntertain and Neon16, who are collectively known as Tainy & One Six while music supervisors comprise of One Six of Neon16 and Ntertain, and Joe Rodriguez and Javier Nuno of Indice.

All eight episodes of “Neon” will premiere Thursday, Oct. 19 on Netflix.