‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

“The Lincoln Lawyer” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The third installment of the legal drama, which will consist of 10 episodes, will be based on the fifth novel in Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name, titled “The Gods of Guilt.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise his role as Mickey Haller in Season 3, alongside returning cast members Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), among others.

“The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again,” co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a joint statement.

Season 2, which was based on the fourth book in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series, titled “The Fifth Witness,” follows Mickey as he runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, taking on a variety of cases across Los Angeles.

Since its two-part release on July 6 and Aug. 3, “The Lincoln Lawyer” has consistently appeared on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched TV list this summer, with the second part of Season 2 debuting atop the list. The Season 2 launch also boosted viewership for the show’s first installment, which appeared within the top 10 list for numerous weeks.

“We’re thrilled to bring back ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ for a third season,” Netflix VP of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander said. “Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer. The show continues to top our global lists and it’s a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios.”

Created for television by David E. Kelley and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, “The Lincoln Lawyer” is produced by A+E Studios. EPs for the series include Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.