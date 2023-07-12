Thomas M. Jacobson, the former Milwaukee attorney who represented eight of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims’ families, took issue with the 13 nominations for the Ryan Murphy-created Netflix limited series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” following the Television Academy’s announcement of this year’s honorees Wednesday.

In a statement to TheWrap, the lawyer said that giving awards to shows like “Dahmer” “contributes to glamorizing or desensitizing violence and crime in society.

“By celebrating and rewarding these portrayals, there is a risk of normalizing the actions of individuals like Dahmer, potentially desensitizing audiences to the real-life consequences of violence,” Jacob wrote.

“Dahmer” picked up 13 Emmy nods, including Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Evan Peters, who played Dahmer, Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins) and Best Supporting Actress (Niecy Nash-Betts). The show also received a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“In a violent society like the U.S., it is essential to question the morality of profiting from true crime stories that exploit the suffering of victims and their families,” Jacobson added. “The entertainment industry, including award shows, can influence public opinion and shape societal values. With the influence comes a moral responsibility to consider the potential consequences of the content they produce and reward.

“It is essential to question whether awarding shows like the ‘Dahmer’ series aligns with the broader goal of fostering a more peaceful and compassionate society,” he said.

“Dahmer” was a massive hit for Netflix upon its release in Sept. 2022. After representing eight of the 11 victims’ families after Dahmer’s trial in 1992, Jacobson worked so neither Dahmer nor his estate could ever profit from his crimes. He’s been a vocal opponent of Murphy’s show since before its premiere.

Murphy previously said the show’s production reached out to the victims’ families and received no response (though many family members and friends have said publicly no one involved with the show tried to contact them.)

“Failure to notify or involve victims’ families in producing such shows demonstrates a lack of empathy and sensitivity towards those directly affected by the crimes,” Jacobson said in the statement. “It disregards the potential retraumatization or distress these families may experience upon seeing their tragedies reenacted for public consumption.”

Read Jacobson’s full letter to TheWrap below:

This message has been edited for style and clarity.

