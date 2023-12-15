“Daily Show” host Kal Penn went there when he compared Chet Hanks to Hunter Biden while discussing the Republican effort to impeach President Joe Biden.

After playing clips of House Republicans hinting that the impeachment inquiry is politically motivated on behalf of former President Donald Trump for his 2024 presidential campaign, Penn pointed out that having a bad son would be a wild benchmark for sending someone to prison.

“Republicans have been searching for a year already and so far, it seems like Biden’s only crime is having a messed-up son, which would be a terrible precedent to set,” Penn said, as a photo of Chet Hanks flashed across the screen. “I don’t want to see Tom Hanks go to jail.”

“To be fair, we can’t say for sure whether Biden ever did anything shady with his son’s business dealings — their story has changed over time. But we do know that Republicans don’t give a s–t about people profiting off the presidency, because Donald Trump was the president,” Penn added. “He had so many schemes going on, running the country was basically his side hustle.“

Just the other day, Penn joked that Trump is taking advantage of his constituents by selling digital Trump trading cards — with a bonus incentive of fabric from the suit he wore for his indictment mugshot if they buy a large number of the cards.

“Republicans just want a headline that says ‘Biden impeached.’ They don’t care if it’s legitimate. It’s like how I told the art department to make this magazine cover of me winning ‘sexiest b–h of all time’ in ‘Enormous Penis Quarterly,’” Penn went on, with requisite graphic. “You don’t even have to speculate about whether this is politically motivated, because you literally have a GOP congressman, just shouting out ‘Trump 2024.’”

Penn had pointed out earlier that a congressman had revealed the true motive when he had a Freudian slip and called the investigation “political” instead of “congressional.”

“This whole thing is such a piece of theater. I’m surprised Lauren Boebert’s not in the crowd giving someone a handy. It seems like impeachment is just something that’s going to happen to every president now, which is not at all how it’s supposed to be,” Penn concluded. “There should be an extremely high bar for impeachment, and that doesn’t mean Hunter being extremely high at a bar.”

Watch the full video below: