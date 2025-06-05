‘The Daily Show’ Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Not Reading Spending Bill She Voted For: ‘That’s Your Job!’ | Video

The subject of Wednesday’s “Daily Show” monologue was, once again, the GOP’s Big, Beautiful Bill, and the fractures that it has caused both within and outside of the Republican Party.

After referencing the “growing Republican backlash” against the spending bill, “Daily Show” host Michael Kosta played a clip of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson proclaiming, “This is immoral, what us old farts are doing to our young people.” In response, Kosta remarked, “Yes, what this bill is doing to young people is grotesque … Now, it’s not as bad as what this Bill is doing to young people, but it’s still pretty gross,” while showing an image of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with his much-younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Kosta added that even Republican officials who have already voted in favor of the Big, Beautiful Bill are now coming out against it, including Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said recently that it was important for U.S. politicians to “watch carefully the bills that we pass,” no matter which political party is in power. “No shit!” Kosta exclaimed, before calling Greene out for not fully reading the bill she voted for.

“You weren’t aware of what was in it? That’s your job!” the “Daily Show” host said. “This isn’t book club. You can’t just read the first seven pages and then be like, ‘I love it, Linda. More rosé!’”

Greene is not the only Republican who has admitted to not reading the entire spending bill, a fact that Kosta found exasperating. “Come on! I know reading a 1,000-page bill is boring. I get it,” the “Daily Show” personality acknowledged. “But you’ve got to read these bills. It’s not like a 23andMe terms-of-service agreement where you can just blindly sign it, and now there’s a clone of you who’s a sex slave for an Uzbek oligarch. Unlike that, these bills are important!”

Tesla CEO and former Trump advisor Elon Musk has emerged as one of the bill’s biggest public opponents in recent days. Kosta admitted that Musk’s sudden turn against the Trump administration has been shocking to witness. He noted, however, that Musk is said to have been “butthurt” not only by the spending bill’s proposed cutting of the federal electric vehicle tax credit but also the White House’s decision not to extend his time as a special government employee past 130 days.

“Elon Musk got fired. Now I get why he’s mad,” Kosta concluded. “It doesn’t matter how rich you are, getting fired sucks.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” monologue yourself in the video above.