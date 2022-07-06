Bleeker Street’s “A Love Song” reunites Faye, played by Dale Dickey, with her childhood sweetheart as she travels across the boundless West, as shown in the film’s official trailer released this morning.

“I’m meeting someone here, supposed to be” Faye says about her fated journey, “I knew him as a kid, not even sure what he looks like anymore.”

According to Bleeker Street’s logline, Faye “is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West.”

Years after they had seen each other last, when Lito approaches her trailer with flowers in hand, Faye asks, “you know me?” to which Lito responds, “I don’t know, you know me?”

As the pair explores the picturesque Colorado landscape, Faye reveals that they had gone on a field trip to the campgrounds in 1970, and Lito replies that during the trip, Faye had tried to kiss him. “You tried to kiss me,” Faye insists, setting the record straight.

With memories of adolescent romance rising high, Faye and Lito reminisce on their childhood and previous chapters of life, reunited by their love of music and shared loneliness.

“I hadn’t known love before,” Faye admits to Lito, “and when it came, it was just so simple. [I] realized what all the songs were about.”

“A Love Song” will premiere in theaters July 29.