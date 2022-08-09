Ben Kingsley Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ Set as TIFF Closing Night Film

“Dalíland,” a biopic about the life of artist Salvador Dalí that stars Ben Kingsley, will be the closing night film of next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF announced on Tuesday.

Mary Harron directs the film that will make its premiere on Sept. 17 at Roy Thompson Hall.

“Dalíland” tells the story of the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between the genius Salvador Dalí and his wife, Gala, as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1973, the story is told through the eyes of James, a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

Mary Harron directs the film that also stars Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejic, Mark McKenna, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova, and Suki Waterhouse.

John C. Walsh wrote the screenplay. “Dalíland” is produced by Edward R. Pressman of Pressman Film, David Sacks of David O. Sacks Productions, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling of Zephyr Films and Sam Pressman.

“We’re excited to premiere Mary Harron’s ‘Dalíland’ as this year’s Closing Night film,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. “We couldn’t be prouder that Harron is a Canadian who has taken her singular explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage. In portraying the wild relationship between Salvador Dalí and his partner, Gala, Harron continues to keep moviegoing fresh.”

The 47th Annual TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18. See the festival’s full lineup here.