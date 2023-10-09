Damien de Froberville has been hired as EVP of production and operating strategy at Sony Pictures Animation, TheWrap has learned. He comes from his post as CEO and producer at Sergio Pablos Studio in Spain.

The industry vet’s new role was announced by Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson in an email to staff Monday. The move is, in part, meant to fill the role that Pam Marsden, head of production, will leave when she retires in the new year.

Additionally, SVP of physical production Erik Vignau, who has been leading new series production, will continue to do so and they will be looking for someone to fill a similar role for “feature productions day-to-day” (according to the email).

“Those two production leads, in addition to artist management and operations, finance, technology and post-production will all report to Damien,” Belson wrote.

You can read the full email below:

Dear all,

As many of you know, Pam Marsden will be retiring in the new year following her remarkable tenure as an invaluable leader at Sony Pictures Animation for nearly 20 years. With that, I am pleased to share that Damien de Froberville will be largely filling her role as EVP, Production and Operating Strategy effective today.

Erik Vignau, SVP Physical Production, who has been leading our relatively new series production business will continue to do so, and we will be filling a similar role to lead our feature productions day-to-day. Those two production leads, in addition to Artist Management & Operations, Finance, Technology and Post Production will all report to Damien.

Damien most recently served as CEO and Producer for Sergio Pablos Animation. As an independent producer, Damien produced the critically-acclaimed animated short film Sith as part of the “Star Wars: Visions” anthology series for Disney+. Prior to that, Damien was one of Netflix Animation’s first employees and led the build-out of the physical studio and its production operations in Los Angeles. Among other films and series, he oversaw Netflix Animation’s first productions, including its first original animated feature, Klaus, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was the first animated film from Netflix to be nominated for an Oscar, and the first animated feature nomination for a streamer.

Earlier in his career, Damien held executive positions at Paramount, DreamWorks Animation, and the video game development company, Virtuos.

With such a remarkable career, we know Damien will help us break new ground at SPA. Please join me in welcoming Damien, who is relocating from Spain!