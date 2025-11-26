‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: Who Won Season 34?

This story contains spoilers for the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 finale.

In one of the most competitive finales in “Dancing With the Stars” history, five finalists competed for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The finale featured three rounds of competition. Each couple competed in a style chosen for them by the judges. The second round of competition was the “Instant Dance Challenge” – a challenge introduced last season in which each couple performed minutes after learning the style and song of their routine. Finally, each contestant left it all on the ballroom floor with the iconic Freestyle round.

The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 finale accumulated 72 million votes in total. The winner received more votes than any other competitor in DWTS history. After a tight night of competition, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson took home the mirrorball with social media star Alix Earle coming in second place.

Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson returned to the ballroom floor for a traditional performance to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto. Between each of the rounds of competition, professional dancers graced the floor with special celebrity and former contestant cameos sprinkled throughout the broadcast.

Judges’ Choice

Carrie Ann Inaba challenged Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy to perform a samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas. The social media star wanted a challenge from the judging panel’s toughest critic. She thrived off the Inaba’s relentless critiques and coaching style. The sexy samba earned the couple a perfect score. Hough complimented Earle’s partner for bringing out the best in her. Tonioli called the TikToker “an absolute star” before warning the audience that the competition was heating up.

Derek Hough wanted to see Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten show off their sensual side with a rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall. Her ease of performance translated to the style, earning her a perfect score. Tonioli told “The Parent Trap” actress she was “pure class” and had a “pitch perfect interpretation” of the music. “I have been waiting for you to do a dance like this,” Inaba said before thanking her partner for the choreography that showed her off so well.

Dylan Efron took on the paso doble for his judges’ challenge routine to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean. The “Traitors” star didn’t think he would make it to the finale, but with the help of his partner Daniella Karagach and encouragement from Tonioli he found the confidence to be a leading man. His steamy shirtless paso doble won over his coach, but Hough and Inaba wanted to see more stretched lines from the reality star.

Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Robert Irwin performed a quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet with his partner Witney Carson. Hough challenged the duo to the quickstep, which required the wildlife conservationist to use his back for control while gliding his lower body across the ballroom floor. Irwin suffered a rib injury during rehearsal, causing Carson to scale back some of his choreography. He still skipped across the stage and did a kip up from the floor, though. The judges enjoyed his performance, but Inaba was blunt with the zoologist that he needed to step it up for the finale.

Jordan Chiles performed a paso doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna with her partner Ezra Sosa. Inaba challenged the Olympian to the strong style to show off her fierce competitor side. However, after her performance, Inaba told the gold medalist that she started off too strong at the top. Hough and Tonioli disagreed, telling the gymnast that her strength was an asset to the routine.

Instant Dance Round

For the instant dance round, each couple chose a random style five minutes before performing the routine. The couples then changed into costumes and reviewed their choreography. Social media star Earle chose a cha cha to “Where Is My Husband” by Raye. Inaba called it “showstopping.” Hough was impressed by the influencer’s ability to apply the vocabulary that she has built up over 11 weeks of competition. Earle earned a perfect score for her cha cha.

Efron pulled a foxtrot and seemingly did not want the style, but his video package revealed otherwise. Hough called his performance one of the best foxtrots he has seen from a man on the show. “I don’t think you know how good that was,” Inaba added. Efron admitted they did not practice the foxtrot style too much, but nonetheless he earned a perfect score.

Hendrix was given a quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes. She wanted the cha cha, but the quickstep clinched her the second spot on the leaderboard earlier in the competition. Though the actress got off the timing in the beginning of her routine, her poise in the second half won over the judges, giving her all 9s.

Alan Bernsten and Elaine Hendrix in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

To his dismay Irwin chose a cha cha to “Cake By the Ocean.” This was the style the wildlife conservationist said he was most nervous about. Though Irwin messed up in a couple places, leading his partner Witney Carson to laugh at the end of their routine, the judges excused it saying that his dance was still impressive. He earned a perfect score despite fan comments, arguing he did not deserve it.

Chiles chose a tango to “I Like It.” The gymnast said that she had an advantage because she can retain lots of choreography. “I couldn’t have thought of a better dance for you for that challenge,” Hough said of her routine. The Olympian earned a perfect score for her routine.

Ezra Sosa and Jordan Chiles in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Freestyle Round

Earle opened up the freestyle round with a fiery mashup to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports car” by Tate McRae. The social media star wanted to showcase the confidence she has built up over the season. She seamlessly weaved between the male and female professional dancers as a “dominatrix,” Tonioli said. “You are an absolute superstar,” Hough said of the “arena-level” performance. Inaba said she was really touched by each of her performances and how she danced heart-first.

Reality star Efron’s freestyle to “Something In The Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi, commemorated his tender relationship with his partner. They both grew teary as they reflected on their partnership and growth throughout the season. Tonioli commended the couple for capturing the lyrical quality of a dream in their routine. “It was so tender, so present,” Hough added, saying the routine rendered him speechless.

Elaine Hendrix in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

“The Parent Trap” actress performed a theatrical freestyle to “I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line.” The performance featured cameos from best friend Lisa Ann Walter and former competitor Andy Richter. The “DWTS” alum sat in the director’s chair as they performed the audition sequence. Tonioli called it a “deliciously crafted theatrical treat.” Hendrix thanked her partner for creating such a special last moment.

The wildlife conservationist wanted to make his dad Steve Irwin proud with his freestyle routine. Carson choreographed an upbeat, lift-filled dance to “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii. Hough said that it was inspiring to watch him grow from the tween, who watched his sister win the show ten years ago, to the leading man that dominated his freestyle. Irwin said as he departs the competition he will miss his partnership with Carson and the new family he created.

Olympic gymnast Chiles said that winning the mirrorball may be bigger than a gold medal to her. The longtime fan of the show performed a showstopping freestyle routine to a mashup of Beyoncé’s “Bow Down” and Normani’s “Motivation.” The former “DWTS” contestant joined Chiles for her hip-hop routine as they danced to her song. Inaba said the routine was the best freestyle she’s seen in 20 years. “You’ve been waiting to do that for 10 weeks,” Hough added. Chiles told Julianne Hough that she wanted to prove she’s more than just a gymnast.

All of the finalists earned perfect scores for their freestyle routines.

DWTS Final Standings:

Winner – Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Runner-up – Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Third Place – Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Fourth Place – Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Fifth Place – Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten