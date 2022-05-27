Daniel Bruhl, Macaulay Culkin and Rosamund Pike to Star in Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Daniel Brühl, Macaulay Culkin and Rosamund Pike have joined the cast of the pandemic thriller “Rich Flu.”

The film will be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia from a script written by Pedro Rivero, Gaztelu-Urrutia. and David Desola, with revisions by Sam Steiner.

The synopsis for “Rich Flu” is as follows: a strange disease is killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet. First it was the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively…. Now it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, and no one knows where it might end. With the whole world panicking and our very way of life headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets the world no longer wants. How far would you go to save your skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes its most dangerous commodity?

Principal photography of the film is set to kick off in the fall.

Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín are producing the project via their Fabula banner alongside Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls of Nostromo Pictures, Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Albert Soler.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales of the project and has the project available to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic.

Brühl will next star in Stefano Mordini’s racing film “2 WIN.” His recent credits include “Inglourious Basterds,” “The King’s Men” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Culkin’s most recent credits include FX’s “American Horror Story” and HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones.”

Brühl is represented by WME and Garay Talent. Culkin is represented by Brookside Artist Management.