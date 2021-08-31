Daniel Craig Reflects on Transforming Into 007 in Documentary ‘Being James Bond’ (Video)

MGM is releasing a documentary short film called “Being James Bond” about how Daniel Craig specifically transformed into 007, and in a first teaser for the film, Craig explains how he was “overwhelmed” by the role and was eager to change.

“I thought I wouldn’t know how to handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special. I literally met my trainer with a rolly and a bacon sandwich and I said, I want to change,” Craig says in the clip. “I was so overwhelmed. My world had turned upside down. But I’m incredibly proud and I’m incredibly fortunate to do this.”

“Being James Bond” is being released by MGM and will be available as a free rental on the Apple TV app for one month ahead of the release of “No Time to Die,” which is the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as 007. The documentary can be streamed exclusively through the Apple TV app Sept. 7-Oct. 7.

In the film, Craig reflects on the 15 years in which he’s portrayed James Bond, and it includes new archival footage from his time filming “Casino Royale,” his debut as Bond that reinvented the role for the 21st Century. It also includes his own personal memories in conversation with 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli on how it’s all led to “No Time to Die.”

“A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me,” Craig said in a statement. “I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

“Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying,” Broccoli says in the film.

“It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me,” Wilson adds.

“Being James Bond” was directed by Baillie Walsh (“Flashbacks of a Fool”) and produced by Charlie Thomas, Carla Poole and Special Treats Productions. Colin Burrows served as executive producer.

“No Time To Die” opens in theaters in the UK through Universal Pictures International on Sept. 30 and in the US through MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner on Oct. 8.

Check out the trailer for “Being James Bond” here and above, and the latest look at “No Time to Die” here. See a poster for the documentary below.