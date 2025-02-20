Daniel Craig Drops Out of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ Movie at DC Studios

Daniel Craig has dropped out of Luca Guadagnino’s “Sgt. Rock” movie at DC Studios, TheWrap has learned. The duo were previously rumored to be circling the project for weeks on social media.

The script is written by Justin Kuritzkes, who previously wrote “Challengers” and “Queer” for Guadagnino. The film is expected to be a period piece set during World War II.

Sgt. Rock is one of DC Comics’ most famous military characters and is the leader of Easy Company. Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, he first appeared in 1959’s “Our Army at War” before getting his own series in 1977 that ran for 11 years.

Craig and Guadagnino most recently worked together on A24’s “Queer” which is based on a slender William S. Burroughs novel of the same name.

After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where the film (and in particular Craig’s performance) won warm reviews, A24 picked up the domestic rights, with Mubi acquiring the rights to distribute it in a number of international markets. The film however failed to garner any Oscar nominations.

DC Studios is planning to shoot the movie this summer in the United Kingdom and made an offer to another actor.

DC Studios did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.