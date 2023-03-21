“Everything, Everywhere All At Once” director Daniel Kwan has addressed reports that he and Daniel Scheinert guest-directed one episode of the “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew” at Disney+.

“Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode,” Kwan wrote in an Instagram story. “Jon Watts approached us to do an episode awhile ago. (Before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, we love Star Wars, we love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and I’m excited for you all to see it.”

“Our next film will be an original daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it),” he added.

The series, which Lucasfilm announced at the May 2022 Star Wars Celebration, will be set during the New Republic era and will center on the perilous journey home for a group of children lost in the galaxy.

Though further details are being kept under wraps, it has been reported that the series could be likened to Amblin’s coming-of-age films from the 1980s, including “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

Watts (“Spider-Man”) serves as the creator and an executive producer on Skeleton Crew alongside Chris Ford, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni also executive producing.

Kwan’s latest comments come weeks after “Everything Everywhere All At Once” swept the 95th Academy Awards with the Michelle Yeoh-led flick taking home a whopping seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best (Original or Adapted) Screenplay, Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress.

Prior to directing the A24 flick, the duo directed the Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe-led “Swiss Army Man,” and prior to that directed music videos, including “Turn Down for What” from DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

