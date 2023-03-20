“Everything Everywhere All At” directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best known as the Daniels, directed an episode “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew” at Disney+, according to media reports.

The upcoming “Star Wars” series stars Jude Law.

The duo directed just one episode of the show, according to One Take News, which first reported the story. It is not known if they had any other involvement in the series, nor are the show’s other directors known.

The series, which Lucasfilm announced at the May 2022 Star Wars Celebration, will be set during the New Republic era and will center on the perilous journey home for a group of children lost in the galaxy. Though further details are being kept under wraps, it has been reported that the series could be likened to Amblin’s coming-of-age films from the 1980s, including “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

Disney+, LucasFilm and representatives for the Daniels did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Skeleton Crew” hails from “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts, who serves as creator and executive producer alongside Chris Ford, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni also executive producing.

The news comes just weeks after “Everything Everywhere All At Once” swept the 95th Academy Awards with the Michelle Yeoh-led flick took home a whopping seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best (Original or Adapted) Screenplay, Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress.

Prior to directing the A24 flick, the duo directed the Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe-led “Swiss Army Man,” and prior to that directed music videos, including “Turn Down for What” from DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

The Daniels are represented by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.