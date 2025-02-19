Daria Cercek Exits Paramount for Disney to Serve as President of Live Action Theatrical

Walt Disney Studios has named Daria Cercek president of Disney Live Action – Theatrical. The former co-president of Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures will now report to David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.

According to Disney, “In this role, Cercek will be responsible for spearheading all aspects of Disney Live Action’s theatrical slate, driving the development and production of films inspired by the studio’s iconic stories and characters, as well as championing innovative original projects.” Reporting to Cercek will be Sam Dickerman, EVP of Production; Allison Erlikhman, SVP of Production; and Jessica Virtue, SVP of Production.

“Daria’s unique creative talent, passion for storytelling and deep experience working with world class filmmakers fits perfectly with Disney’s mission to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that will stand the test of time,” Greenbaum said in a Wednesday statement. “I am thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to the incredible contributions she will undoubtedly make.”

Cercek added, “Disney has long set the standard for timeless storytelling, bringing to life some of the most beloved characters and stories that have captivated generations of audiences around the world. Like so many, I grew up inspired by the magic of Disney, so it is a true privilege to join Alan Bergman, David and this incredible team. I look forward to working alongside them, and today’s most visionary filmmakers, to build on the studio’s extraordinary legacy.”

She previously served as co-president of Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, where she oversaw the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release, alongside fellow co-president Mike Ireland. While at Paramount, Cercek oversaw projects like “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” “Gladiator II,” “Smile 2” and the theatrical releases of entries in the “Scream” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises.

Prior to joining Paramount Pictures, Cercek served as EVP of Production and Development for New Line Cinema. She also previously served as SVP of Production and Development for 20th Century Fox.