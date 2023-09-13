Daveed Diggs, Jane Lynch and Ben Stiller are among the slew of celebrities set to guest star on Fox’s upcoming adult animated series “Krapopolis.”

Additional guest stars who will appear on the Dan Harmon-created show include Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Ubach and Amber Stevens West.

The guest stars join the previously announced cast of the show, which will be led by Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso,” “Game of Thrones”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

The news comes weeks before the network will launch the long-awaited series as “Krapopolis” premieres Sept. 24 with its first two episodes at 8 p.m. ET following the NFL doubleheader on Fox.

Created by Harmon, who also created “Community” and “Rick and Morty,” the series follows a dysfunctional family set in mythical ancient Greece. As the family, which is filled with humans, monsters and gods, wield the power to run one of the world’s first cities, they attempt to transform “savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling civilization,” per the official logline.

Ayoade plays mortal Tyrannis, who has been appointed King of Krapopolis, while Waddingham assumes the role of his mother Deliria, the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Berry takes on the role of Tyrannis’ father, Shlub, a mantitaur, who combines a half-centaur with half-manticore. Murphy voices Tyrannis’ half-sister while Trussell plays Tyrannis’ half-brother.

In addition to serving as creator, Harmon serves as an executive producer alongside alongside EPs Steve Levy, Jordan Young, who also serves as showrunner for season one, and Alex Rubens. The show, which is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment, has already scored a renewal for an additional second and third seasons, which is set to be showrun by Rubens.