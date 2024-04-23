Skydance Media CEO David Ellison may be able to withstand rolling a plane more than one time per second. But is the producer and part-time daredevil flier ready to take the reins of troubled Hollywood studio Paramount Global?

Wall Street is not so sure. As negotiations hurtle forward between Shari Redstone’s Paramount Global and Skydance, Paramount’s stock remains unsteady. And questions are swirling about what Ellison’s real plans are for the venerable entertainment company.

Ellison, the son of mega-billionaire Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, has a passion for aerobatic flying and started out as an actor. Following a number of movie missteps, in 2010 Ellison launched Skydance, a production company that has bankrolled a series of box office and television hits such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission Impossible,” the JJ Abrams “Star Trek” films, “Jack Reacher” and “Grace and Frankie.”