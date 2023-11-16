What happens when you combine a leading actor with two Oscar nominations, a director with four Oscar nods of his own, and a streaming debut following a very brief theatrical release? That killer combination makes for a big hit, which is what Netflix had this week with “The Killer,” starring Michael Fassbender and directed by David Fincher.

The action thriller tops the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Nov. 6 to 12. Viewership among diverse audiences was strong, with Black households over-indexing by 6% and Hispanic households over-indexing by 5%.