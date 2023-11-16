David Fincher Thriller ‘The Killer’ Is Over-Indexing With Black and Hispanic Households | Charts

Starring Michael Fassbender as the title assassin, the Netflix film cinched the top spot on this week’s streaming list

What happens when you combine a leading actor with two Oscar nominations, a director with four Oscar nods of his own, and a streaming debut following a very brief theatrical release? That killer combination makes for a big hit, which is what Netflix had this week with “The Killer,” starring Michael Fassbender and directed by David Fincher.

The action thriller tops the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Nov. 6 to 12. Viewership among diverse audiences was strong, with Black households over-indexing by 6% and Hispanic households over-indexing by 5%.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

