David Laub Joins Neon as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Publicity

David Laub has joined Neon as Senior Vice President of Marking and Publicity, where he will work closely with Ryan Werner, Neon’s new President of Global Cinema. In this newly created role Laub “will bring his years of experience in marketing, publicity, and awards to Neon’s growing slate,” according to the official release.

Before Neon, Laub served as Head of Metrograph Pictures from February 2024 through July 2025, during which time he acquired and released films like “Good One,” which played Sundance; “Santosh,” a Cannes selection, and “April,” a Venice prize-winner. Before that, he spent nine years at A24, where he worke din all aspects of film distribution including marketing, publicity, acquisitions, and exhibition.

During his time at A24, he oversaw a slate that included “Aftersun,” “First Cow,” “First Reformed” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.” He also worked on the campaigns of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Zone of Interest,” which were both Oscar winners.

”David Laub has a tremendous passion for film,” said Werner in an official statement. “Finding someone as strategic, curious and experienced was important to me. All of us at Neon are extremely happy to welcome him and look forward to many successful campaigns.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Neon, and to work closely with the team to create strong and unique campaigns for these amazing movies,” said Laub in an official statement. “I am in awe of the films they release and will be releasing, and couldn’t be more thrilled or humbled to work on such bold, exciting, and brilliant movies with such smart and wonderful collaborators.”

Neon is, of course, the film studio behind Sean Baker’s “Anora,” which swept the Oscars last year, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Mikey Madison), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

This year the robust Neon slate includes “The Secret Agent” from Kleber Mendonça Filho, Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” and Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” which won the Gran Prix at Cannes this year. Other movies they’ve released this year include “The Monkey,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Presence” and “The Actor.”