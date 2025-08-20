‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite for Live Read to Benefit James Van Der Beek and F Cancer

The “Dawson’s Creek” cast is getting together for the first time in decades to support a good cause.

For one night only, the stars of the beloved WB series will reunite for a “Class Reunion” in partnership with the nonprofit group F Cancer. Series stars James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps will all be in attendance for the event, hosting a live reading of the show’s pilot script.

The charity event benefits F Cancer and Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023. The charity event, which will occur in New York City on Sept. 22, will mark the first time the “Dawson’s Creek” cast has reassembled since the series wrapped in 2003.

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua,and our ‘Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night. ‘Dawson’s Creek’ changed my life,” said series creator Kevin Williamson in a statement. “What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Though Van Der Beek was diagnosed in 2023, he didn’t publicly share his colorectal cancer diagnosis until Nov. 2024. At the time, he noted that he had “reason for optimism” after a year of privately handling the diagnosis with his family.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the cast of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ to emphasize the importance of routine cancer screenings and being your own biggest health advocate,” said F Cancer CEO Heather Kun. “Cancer screening is crucial because it can detect certain cancers at an early stage before symptoms appear, significantly improving outcomes and saving lives.”

Not every cast member attending the event was present for the show’s first season. Philipps, Smith and Monroe, all later additions to the “Dawson’s Creek” family, will play other roles from the pilot during the live read. All other cast members will return to their iconic characters.

“We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime,” said Williams, who is currently nominated for two Emmys for the limited series “Dying for Sex.” “We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ feel the same way.”

The cast of “Dawson’s Creek” will reunite on stage at Richard Rodgers Theatre for the live reading. Tickets for the benefit event, which takes place on Sept. 22, can be purchased from Broadway Direct. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.