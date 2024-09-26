‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Bonus Feature Takes You Behind the Cameos | Exclusive Video

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is hitting digital on Oct. 1 and physical media on Oct. 22 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD). Ahead of the home video release, TheWrap can share an exclusive look at the bonus features. The below special featurette breaks down the three most iconic cameos in the blockbuster Marvel Studios film.

The clip features Jennifer Garner (who returns as Elektra, an assassin that first appeared in the Ben Affleck-led “Daredevil”), Wesley Snipes (back as Blade) and Channing Tatum (who finally got the chance to play Gambit), along with Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds.

“I played Elektra 21 years ago,” Garner says in the clip. “I hadn’t done anything like that in years and years. It was so fun.”

Reynolds, who co-starred in the third “Blade” movie (the regrettable “Blade: Trinity”), says of Snipes’ return: “Wesley ushered in a whole era and took risks back then that hadn’t been done. This is a character in large part that Wesley created.”

Snipes adds: “This version of my Blade, I thought I’d make him a little more comfortable with himself. Time has passed, he’s had plenty of therapy.”

As for Tatum — who was announced to portray Gambit in a standalone “X-Men” movie that had several directors fall through before being canceled altogether — it was a moment of triumph. “I’ve been dancing around Gambit for close to 20 years now,” he says. The actor would play the character when he was a little kid, throwing cards at his friends. In behind-the-scenes footage, you can see Tatum say that he just wanted to stay on set and stay in his costume.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” was, of course, one of the biggest movies of the summer, grossing $1.3 billion, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the second biggest movie of the year (behind Disney’s other juggernaut “Inside Out 2”).

