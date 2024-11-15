‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star Dafne Keen Promises She Hasn’t ‘Been Involved in Any Conversations’ About an MCU Return

Dafne Keen not only got really good at lying about having a role in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” but she also really enjoyed doing it. But when it comes to her potential future in the MCU, the actress swears to TheWrap that she’s telling the truth when she says she hasn’t been part of any conversations.

“Genuinely, I’m not lying. No, I have not been involved in any conversations,” she says. “Hopefully there have been conversations! I have no idea.”

Keen reprised her “Logan” role of X-23 — a.k.a. Laura — in the “Deadpool” threequel, Marvel’s sole movie release this year that shattered several box office records. Where is the character now? Well, she’s been living in what’s known as the Void.

It’s a deserted land where – according to Johnny Storm (played once again in “Deadpool & Wolverine” by Chris Evans, after originating the role in 20th Century Fox’s “Fantastic Four”) – “anything useless goes before it gets annihilated forever. And where the TVA sends people that don’t play nice with the rest of the Multiverse.”

She’s formed a crew with Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Johnny, and together, they help Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) take down Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

And though the Wolverine in this film isn’t the Wolverine from “Logan,” who Laura connected with, the two still share DNA and bond, as she explains to him what role he served in her world.

At the end of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” we see that Laura and Logan are still together, celebrating Wade’s birthday. It certainly leaves the door open for either of them to return in the MCU, and Keen would definitely be on board with that — especially if it means working with Jackman again.

“I’ve gotten so much from Hugh, and I owe my entire career to him, and I owe so much of who I am as an actor to him, even just aside from the opportunities that that’s given me,” she explained. “Just how I conduct myself on set is completely, completely his doing. I think having such an incredible role model to look up to is the greatest thing he’s ever given me.”

Keen notes that, even as a kid, she admired him as an actor, but getting to work with him now, as she’s become an adult. Was an entirely different, but still wonderful experience.

Getty Images

“I think as an 11-year-old, there’s only so much you can really absorb creatively. Getting to work with him as an 18-year-old, and get to kind of see genuinely how incredible he is as an artist is — like I’m getting goosebumps as I talk about it,” she continued. “He is genuinely one of the greatest actors, I think, to me. And he’s got such incredible truth to him and versatility, and he’s got so many layers, and he’s so incredibly nuanced, and he’s got the most incredible range, and he’s such an incredible hard worker.”

“He makes it very easy on everyone around him to work. He’s a very easy person to work with, and every time I act with him, I feel like he brings out the best in me, and I think he brings out the best in everyone around him.”

As far as what a future team-up between Logan and Laura might look like, Keen has some ideas, including maybe a sitcom or a sketch show. But, if we never see them on screen together again, she has a clear picture of what their life is like.

“In my mind, they’ve teamed up, and they’re like a dream team,” she explained. “They both get on each other’s nerves. She adores him. They have this incredible multi-dimensional connection because they’re the same person, and they’re out there fighting for justice, in my head, alongside their yappy friend, Deadpool.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now streaming on Disney+.