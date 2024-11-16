‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star Dafne Keen Wasn’t Bothered by Her Role Being Revealed in Trailers

“Deadpool & Wolverine” had plenty of surprise appearances. But one that was decidedly not a surprise — at least in the theater — was that of Dafne Keen, who returned as X-23, a.k.a. Laura. Her role was given away in one of the trailers for the film. And while that might’ve bothered some fans, it didn’t bother her.

“Honestly, I trust Ryan [Reynolds] and Shawn [Levy’s] creative judgment so much that if they thought it was necessary, they were right,” she explained to TheWrap. “To me, anything they say [is] Bible. So I’m happy they did what they

did.”

In fact, director Shawn Levy warned her in advance that it’d be happening. According to Keen, the heads up came in “the set of the most terrifying messages” ever, to the point that she convinced herself he was actually calling to deliver bad news.

“Shawn was in Brazil doing press with Hugh and Ryan, and he sent me a text going, ‘Call me.’ End of text,” she recalled. “And then I called him and he didn’t pick up, and then he sent me another text: ‘Call me.’ Didn’t pick up. Texts me again, doesn’t pick up. ‘Call me!’ Doesn’t pick up. So I’m freaking out. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve been cut from the film. That’s it. He’s about to give me the worst news of my life.’”

“Turns out he had really bad signals, so the message was just resending, and he didn’t realize it, and he couldn’t get my calls because he didn’t have any service,” she continued. “So it was a complete misunderstanding, and he’d called me to be like, ‘Putting you in the trailer. Just wanted to let you know.’ So I knew, but there was a good, like, 20 minutes there of just sheer anxiety and panic.”

The trailer meant that Keen could finally stop lying about having a part in the film, even if she did enjoy telling those lies. It was a secret she’d been keeping for more than a year, as she found out around February of 2023.

“It was early on during the filming of ‘Star Wars’ [series ‘The Acolyte’],” she recalled. “And I had to sit with it for a year! Yeah, pretty crazy. Very cool, though.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now streaming on Disney+.