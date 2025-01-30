David Benioff-D.B. Weiss Drama ‘Death by Lightning’ First Look Photos Showcase Mathew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon

Netflix debuted its first look Friday for “Death by Lightning,” a new drama about the true story of the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

The limited series, which is based on the Candice Millard novel “Destiny of the Republic,” will premiere on the streamer later this year and stars Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Shannon.

Other cast members include Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, , Laura Marcus, Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, Paula Malcomson, Tuppence Middleton, Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Željko Ivanek, Kyle Soller, Ben Miles, Vondie Curtis Hall, Shaun Parkes and Alistair Petrie.

“Death by Lightning” is created and written by Mike Makowsky, who executive produces alongside David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield and director Matt Ross.

The project marks the third series to come from Benioff and Weiss following their overall deal with Netflix.

In 2021, they executive produced the Sandra Oh academic comedy-drama “The Chair,” which was canceled after one season. That was followed in 2024 by “3 Body Problem,” which was created by Benioff, Weiss and Alexander Woo. An adaptation of Liu Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” novel series, the Emmy-nominated series was renewed for two more seasons.

Check out the first look images below:

Death By Lightning. Mathew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau in episode 102 of Death By Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death By Lightning. Mathew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau in episode 104 of Death By Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death By Lightning. (L to R) Michael Shannon as James Garfield, Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield in episode 103 of Death By Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death By Lightning. Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield in episode 101 of Death By Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024

Death By Lightning. Michael Shannon as James Garfield in episode 101 of Death By Lightning. Cr. Larry Horricks/Netflix © 2024