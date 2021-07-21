Dee Bradley Baker Returns as Olmec in ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot

Dee Bradley Baker will reprise his role as the voice of Olmec, the large animatronic talking head, on The CW’s reboot of “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

“When we asked Dee Bradley Baker to return as the one and only Olmec, our giant talking stone head, and he said, ‘Let’s Rock,’ that was all I had to hear… Olmec lives!” executive producer Scott Stone said in a statement.

Based on the Nickelodeon game show created by Stone, David G. Stanley and Stephen R. Brown, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” involves four teams competing in various obstacle course challenges in a mysterious jungle for a grand prize. The CW reboot will preserve fan-favorite elements of the original, including the “Olmec,” the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge” and the “Temple Run.”

The series will also keep the original show’s team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.”

Baker joins comedian Cristela Alonzo, who will host The CW’s new version of the ’90s Nickelodeon game show.

Besides “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” Baker’s voice acting credits include “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Phineas and Ferb.” With a specialty of non-human vocal performance, he also voices the parrot on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride and Boba Fett for the “Star Tours 3D” attraction at the Walt Disney theme parks. He’s also contributed his vocal talents to several top video games, including “Halo” and “Gears of War.”

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon, and executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”).

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” premieres Sunday, Oct. 10 on The CW.