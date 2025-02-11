‘Deli Boys’ Plunges Pampered Brothers Into a Life of Crime in Hulu Series Trailer

“Deli Boys” plunges a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers (Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh) into a life of crime, changing their lives in just a split-second.

The trailer, released Tuesday, introduces Ali and Shaikh as Mir and Raj, respectively, two brothers enjoying the fruits of their father’s labor after building an empire of delis.

“It’s up to us to enjoy this life for everyone who looks like us but doesn’t have it,” Raj tells Mir in the Hulu teaser.

Their life of luxury is gone in the blink of an eye, however, when their father dies and the brothers are initiated into the real family business — trafficking drugs.

“You don’t get it,” Brian George’s Ahmad tells the brothers. “You lived your lives like spoiled brats — you were born into this.”

They’re then ushered into the “life of crime” by their auntie, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan), though her patience is quickly tested as the brothers stumble their way through business meetings and violent confrontations.

The brothers have a much different read on the situation, with Mir spiraling that “dad was a fraud, a drug dealer and possibly a murderer,” while Raj rebuttals, “everybody’s got flaws, Mir — I love him even more knowing he wasn’t perfect.”

In addition to Ali, Shaikh, Jagannathan and George, “Deli Boys” also stars Alfie Fuller as Prairie.

The Onyx Collective series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver. “Deli Boys,” which is produced by 20th Television, is executive produced by Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra also serves as an EP and directed the pilot, while Vali Chandrasekaran executive produced the pilot.

“Deli Boys” consists of 10 half-hour episodes, with all episodes dropping Thursday, March 6 on Hulu.