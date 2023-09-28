Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas got a “#WOWZA” response from Mark Hamill on Thursday after blasting Republicans seeking to impeach President Joe Biden over his continued support of son Hunter.

Crockett pointed out some of the far more serious charges against former President Donald Trump, waving photos of the boxes of classified documents Trump allegedly kept in the bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

She said, “These are our national secrets. Looks like they in the sh—ter to me.” She went on to add, “When we start talking about things that look like evidence, [Republicans] want to act like they blind.”

Liberal outlet MediasTouch’s Acyn Torabi posted Crockett’s impassioned speech with the caption, “OMG, wow. This.” That drew a number of responses, including Hamill’s own “OMG is an understatement. #WOWZA.”

Crockett herself replied with a GIF of Hamill as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars” as he tells Princess Leia that he’s there to save her, saying, “Mark Hamill, I’m Jasmine Crockett. I’m here to rescue you.”

Crockett rattled off the numerous charges pending against Trump, including obstruction and attempts to intimidate witnesses. “I could go on, because he’s got 91 counts pending right now,” she said.

In June, Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the mishandling of papers containing classified documents, including violating the Espionage Act. It was the second of four indictments against the twice-impeached Republican candidate. This week, a judge in a separate case ruled that Trump and his business associates were guilty of fraud in misrepresenting the value of their holdings.

As for Biden’s alleged crimes, Crockett said, “He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child [Hunter Biden] unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward.”

She added, “I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as [Biden] loves his child. Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open.”

Crockett was referring to the looming deadline before a government shutdown, which will result if both parties can’t agree on a spending plan.

“The Parent Trap” actress Lisa Ann Walter chimed in to say of Crockett, “Ate. That. Get back to the people’s business indeed.”

Conservative comedian Tim Young, however, took issue with Crockett’s manner of speaking. In a racially charged tweet, he compared her with a guest on daytime TV show “Maury” who’s “arguing whether or not someone is the baby’s father.”