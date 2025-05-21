Democratic Senators Warn Shari Redstone Settling Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Lawsuit Could Be Criminal Bribery

Democratic senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden warned Shari Redstone on Tuesday that she could be in violation of federal anti-bribery laws if Paramount settles Trump’s “60 Minutes” lawsuit in order to win approval for its merger with Skydance Media.

In a letter sent to Redstone on Tuesday morning and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the trio said they were concerned ‘Paramount appears to be trying to settle a lawsuit that it has assessed as ‘completely without merit,’ and moderating the content of its programs in order to obtain approval of this merger.”

“Under the federal bribery statute, it is illegal to corruptly give anything of value to public officials to influence an official act,” the letter continued. “If Paramount officials make these concessions in a quid pro quo arrangement to influence President Trump or other Administration officials, they may be breaking the law.”

The letter cited as evidence for these concerns the increasing tumult at CBS news, which has effectively been in conflict with its parent company since Trump was elected for a second term. This included the resignation of CBS News president Wendy McMahon, who quit on Monday after 2 years on the job.

“It’s become clear the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” McMahon told employees, capping a tenure that saw increasing interference and public criticism from Redstone.

She followed former “60 Minutes’ executive producer Bill Owens, who quit in April, saying at the time that “my ’60 Minutes’ priorities have always been clear. Maybe not smart, but clear. Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it.”

More to come…