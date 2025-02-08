Denzel Washington Says He’s ‘Been Around Too Long’ to Care About ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar Snub

Denzel Washington isn’t upset about not being nominated for his role as Macrinus in “Gladiator II,” the actor told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday. “I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on ‘Othello’ on Broadway,” he explained.

“Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. Listen, I’ve been around too long,” Washington added. “I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”

“Gladiator II” takes place 20 years after the original 2000 film and tells the story of Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. Mescal is joined by Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius.

Washington portrays Macrinus, described as a wealthy arms dealer who has hopes of becoming emperor. Rome was indeed ruled by an emperor named Macrinus from 217-218, though the real-life man has been described as a lawyer who moved up through the equestrian class (the Roman cavalry) and worked under emperor Caracalla. Macrinus allegedly had a hand in Caracalla’s murder. Macrinus was born in Caesarea, Mauretania — now modern Algeria.

In August Washington seemingly hinted at retiring following the film’s release. While speaking with Empire for the magazine’s special issue built around the film, Washington, now 69 years old, noted, “There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley.”

“We had a great go-round the first go-round [on ‘American Gangster’], and here we are,” he added, shouting out his 2007 collaboration with Scott. The director is “engaged” and “excited about life,” Washington said, showing a bit of excitement for himself about the idea of working into your golden years. “We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

You can read the rest of the interview with Washington at the New York Times.