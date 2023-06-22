In a pre-taped segment that will air Friday morning, actor Dermot Mulroney conducted a symbolic show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike by walking off the set of “The View,” an individual with knowledge of the matter confirmed for TheWrap.

“The View” hosts and producers had no problem with the effort, which was worked out in advance with the show. In the segment, Mulroney is interviewed by Joy Behar, as Whoopi Goldberg usually takes Fridays off. Once the friendly interview ends, as Behar mentions Mulroney’s latest show, Marvel’s Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” the actor walks off.

In a statement provided to TheWrap, Mulroney said, “Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the on-going WGA strike for fair wages and working hours as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”

“The View” has continued to air throughout the WGA writers’ strike, which began May 2, with each episode unscripted so as not to violate the strike.

On the May 2 episode of the long-running ABC chat show, Goldberg said, “So, you know how we’re always talking about how we’re very different than most other shows? Well, as you know, there is a writer’s strike on, and so we don’t have writers. So you’re gonna hear how it would be when it’s not, you know, slicked up.”

Later in that episode, Goldberg added, “We hope you weren’t too freaked out about the fact that we have no writers,” Whoopi said. “But we did the show anyway, because we want to keep everybody employed, and we want to do our best, and we support our writers ’cause we know what they’re going through.”

Since then, Goldberg has mentioned the strike and that the show is operating without writers at the start of every week, and sometimes multiple times throughout. Last month, WGA members in New York City picketed outside “The View” taping.

Variety first reported the news.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.