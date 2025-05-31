Michael C. Hall Meets Star-Studded Group of Serial Killers in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Trailer

Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan is alive and kicking and headed to New York City in a new trailer for “Dexter: Resurrection.”

“Somebody once told me, you have to go through hell to achieve resurrection,” Morgan can be heard saying in a voiceover narration as the trailer starts with him opening his eyes in a hospital bed. “Hallelujah.”

The spinoff series, which is a continuation of “Dexter: New Blood,” takes place weeks after Morgan takes a bullet to the chest from his own son as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. He proceeds to set out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right.

But his past starts to catch up with him when Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, informing him that Chief Bishop told him that Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Dexter proceeds to sneak out, getting into a car to head to New York.

Once in the city, he’s seen flipping through a newspaper revealing that a “dark passenger” is killing rideshare drivers. The trailer then cuts to him visiting the residence of billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), where he’s introduced to serial killers Al, Gareth and Lowell, portrayed by guest stars Eric Stonestreet, David Dastmalchian and Neil Patrick Harris, respectively.

In addition, the trailer features first looks at Uma Thurman’s Charley and guest star Krysten Ritter as Mia. Harrison, who is portrayed by Jack Alcott, can also be seen as Batista warns him he’s going down a dark path.

Other cast members include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera and James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan.

“Dexter: Resurrection” is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Marcos Siega and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Monica Raymund will direct four episodes of the series, while Siega will direct six episodes.

The series, which is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, will premiere with its first two episodes on July 11 on Paramount+ and on linear on July 13. Remaining episodes will premiere weekly.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.