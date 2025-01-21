Uma Thurman Joins Michael C. Hall in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ as Series Regular

Uma Thurman has been cast as a series regular opposite Michael C. Hall in the new Showtime original series “Dexter: Resurrection,” TheWrap has learned. Clyde Phillips also returns as executive producer and showrunner.

Thurman has been tapped to play Charley, who works as the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. She worked as a Special Ops officer and in the world of private security before becoming the right-hand woman for Prater. Of course, the Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee is most known for her work in movies like “Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Hysterical Blindness.”

Hall is set to reprise the titular role of Dexter Morgan, a blood splatter expert who doesn’t just solve murders but also commits them. The actor played Dexter for eight seasons during the show’s original run from 2006-13, followed by “Dexter: New Blood” in 2021 and he currently narrates origin story “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Production for “Dexter: Resurrection” began earlier this month in New York and it is set to premiere this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime. The series also stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan.

The show is executive produced by Emmy nominee Phillips, who helmed the original series’ first four seasons, as well as both of the above spinoffs. Hall is also an executive producer, along with Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, with Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios producing. Monica Raymund, who worked on “Dexter: Original Sin,” is set to direct four episodes with Marcos Siega also signed on to direct six.

After debuting in December 2024, “Dexter: Original Sin” became the most-streamed Showtime premiere in network history with 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers. New episodes release Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime.