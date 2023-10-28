Songwriter Diane Warren cowrote “Say Don’t Go” with Taylor Swift 10 years ago — and now the song was finally released Friday as the second vault track on Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she exclaimed just how “f–king awesome” she thinks that is.

Warren was emailed the finished song hours before it was released Friday at midnight while at dinner with friends. She recalled going outside to listen to it for the first time.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, this is f–king awesome,’” she told Rolling Stone of her reaction upon hearing the completed track. “It was such a surprise to me that the record version was as good as it was. You know what? I hope they release this as a single because I think it’s a f–king hit.”

On New Year’s Day 2014, Swift recorded a demo of the song on her acoustic guitar in Warren’s office.

Warren said her favorite part of the vault song is when Swift climbs a full octave in the second verse.

“It still stands. It’s timeless,” she said. “I was curious what they would do with the record, and I assume it’s Jack Antonoff who produced the s–t out of the song.”

Warren, who attended the Eras Tour earlier this year and sat with Swift’s parents in the audience, praised the “Blank Space” singer’s lyricism and hyper-focus on what she wanted the song to be.

“She was very particular about how she said certain things. It was a really interesting experience. She gets her audience,” Warren said. “She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest f–king star in the world.”

Warren also marveled that Swift could “be a cult leader if she wanted to!” She also welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with her again. Other writers on “1989 (Taylor’s Version) include Ryan Tedder, Max Martin, Shellback, Ali Payami, Jack Antonoff and Imogen Heap.

Other Vault track writers include Jack Antonoff and Patrik Berger for “Slut!” and Jack Antonoff on “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”