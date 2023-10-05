Dick Butkus, the legendary Hall of Fame NFL linebacker and character actor, has died at age 80.

Butkus was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.

“The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California,” the family’s statement shared to X read. They asked for “prayers and support” for Butkus’ wife, Helen.

He was remembered on social media by Bears chairman George H. McCaskey as “the ultimate Bear” and “one of the greatest players in NFL history.”

The statement shared to the team’s X account read, “He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our city is about… toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership.” McCaskey went on to say, “Dick had a gruff manner, and maybe that kept some people from approaching him, but he actually had a soft touch,” citing his philanthropy.

“His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans,” McCaskey wrote.

After hanging up his jersey, Butkus became a sports commentator for CBS’ pregame show, “The NFL Today” and served as the radio announcer for the Bears for many years.

He also appeared in a number of films, including Oliver Stone’s 1999 football drama “Any Given Sunday” and the Bruce Willis 1991 action film “The Last Boy Scout.” His TV roles include Coach Mike Katowinski on the 1995 comedy, “Hang Time,” Ed Klawicki on Seasons 1 and 2 of 1980s sitcom “My Two Dads,” and “Ski” Butowski on ABC action series “Blue Thunder.”

The football legend was born in Chicago in 1942 and was drafted in 1965 by both the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos. He opted to join the home team. As he told reporters at the time, “[I] always wanted to be a Bear.”

The annual Butkus Award, which honors “the most impactful linebacker in the game” was founded in 1985. He also founded the Dick Butkus Center for Cardiovascular Wellness in Orange County, California, which helps to identify people at risk of heart disease and sudden cardiac death.