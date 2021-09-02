Apple’s ‘Dickinson’ to End With Season 3 – Watch First-Look Teaser Here (Video)

Apple TV+ comedy “Dickinson” will end with the previously announced third season, the streaming service revealed on Thursday. We also now have a debut date for Season 3 — and a first-look teaser.

Watch that via the video above.

“Dickinson” Season 3 will premiere with its first three episodes on Friday, Nov. 5, on Apple TV+. The next seven episodes will roll out one at a time, each subsequent Friday. That means the series finale is set for Dec. 24 — Merry Christmas! (Eve!)

“Dickinson” creator, writer and executive producer Alena Smith will make her directorial debut in Season 3, Apple said. Smith has an overall deal with Apple TV+, where she is currently developing a slate of TV projects.

“When I set out to make ‘Dickinson,’ I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” Smith said in a statement on Thursday. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.”

“I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now,” she continued. “Thank you to (titular star and fellow executive producer) Hailee Steinfeld and our entire ‘Dickinson’ team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead.”

In the third season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family, according to Apple’s logline. As Emily (Steinfeld) tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of “Dickinson” are returning cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as rapper Wiz Khalifa, who will rejoin the show as the character of Death.

The third season will also feature new guest stars, including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. Ziwe has also joined the show as a writer.

Season 3 also features the returns of Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith, Hailee Steinfeld, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Josh Stern, Robbie MacDonald, Silas Howard and Diana Schmidt. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

MacDonald is a writer on the show. Howard directs.