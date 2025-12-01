Netflix Diddy Doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Teases Panicked Phone Calls and ‘Really Bad Deeds’ in First Trailer

Ahead of its Tuesday premiere, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” its forthcoming, four-part docuseries about the life and crimes of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” explores the early beginnings of its subject’s prolific career all the way through his conviction in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The documentary is set to arrive just two months after Combs was sentenced to serve 50 months in prison for his crimes. He is currently scheduled to be released from detainment on June 4, 2028.

In the first trailer for “The Reckoning,” Combs is shown calling someone in his inner circle, pleading to find “somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business” — just six days before his arrest in September 2024. “We’re losing,” he notes in the same clip.

You can check out the trailer, below.

The teaser for “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” does not showcase much revelatory material aside from its opening, behind-the-scenes clip. Instead, it offers quick glances back at Diddy’s pre-downfall public life, all while an unseen observer recounts Combs’ many different monikers. “All of these reincarnations, all those name changes, are attached to really bad deeds,” the commentator notes.

The four-part docuseries promises to show viewers some “never-before-seen” visual materials related to its subject’s career and crimes, as well as interviews with former members of Combs’ inner circle. In a statement released in conjunction with the documentary’s announcement, Stapleton said “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” is an exploration of celebrity and the dangers of blind idolization.

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal,” the director teased. “I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” premieres Tuesday, Dec. 2 on Netflix.