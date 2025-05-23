‘Diddy on Trial’ Docuseries Featuring Courtroom Reenactments, Analysis Set at Hulu | Exclusive

A Diddy trial recap docuseries has landed at Hulu. “Diddy on Trial: As It Happened” will premiere Sunday and track live updates in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial as former employees, lovers and friends testify against the rapper.

Prosecutors have alleged that the rapper and music mogul has engaged in years of criminal activities, including sex trafficking, federal racketeering and forced labor; Diddy denied the accusations and maintains he is innocent. Opening arguments in the federal trial began May 12 in New York.

“Diddy on Trial: As It Happened” will include weekly roundtable discussions, hosted by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin. The former federal prosecutor will be joined by a rotating group of legal and pop culture experts to unpack the case. The Hulu docuseries will also walk viewers through pivotal courtroom moments, recapping the harrowing testimonies and providing detailed reenactments.

Hostin has voiced her concerns about the trial, specifically about the “heavily male jury,” noting there are 12 men and about eight women. As a former sex crimes prosecutor, she saw testimony from Combs’ ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, as reflecting a classic case of sexual grooming, but she was worried that the jurors may not read it as such.

So far, Cassie, her mother, Kid Cudi, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard and former personal assistants have testified against Combs, detailing his notorious “freak-off” sex parties and the physical and sexual violence they suffered at his hands. This is just in the trial’s first two weeks.

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Diddy, who has denied all allegations of sexual assault, is facing up to life in prison for the combined charges, including racketeering.

New episodes of the series will premiere weekly every Sunday throughout the duration of the trial.

“Diddy on Trial: As It Happened” begins streaming Sunday, May 25, on Hulu.