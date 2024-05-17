TBS’ revival of “Dinner and a Movie” has found its hosts in the husband and wife duo of “American Pie” star Jason Biggs and Instagram personality Jenny Mollen.

The series will return on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will premiere new episodes on Saturdays. “Aquaman,” the 2018 superhero flick directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, will be the revival’s first movie. The weekly series will follow the couple, who’s been married for 15 years, as they watch a Saturday night movie accompanied by games, food and surprise guests, including a collection of Food Network stars who will be bringing their cooking expertise to the big show. Watch the first teaser for the series above.

Other movies planned for the weekly event include the Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis comedy “We’re the Millers,” the Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman” and the epic Marvel superhero saga “Avengers: Endgame.” More blockbusters are planned to air throughout the summer.

“The hilarious Jason and Jenny are the go-to couple to invite to any party, and TBS fans will get the chance to hang out with them every Saturday night,” Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, said in a press release. “Plus ‘Dinner and a Movie’ allows us to tap into talent from across our networks to create the ultimate watch party. If you thought you loved these films before — just wait until you get to relive them with Jenny and Jason, alongside delicious eats and fun surprise guests inspired by that week’s movie.”

The first iteration of “Dinner and a Movie” premiered in 1995 and ran until 2011. The TBS series was originally hosted by chef Claud Mann and comedian Paul Gilmartin. Other hosts included Annabelle Gurwitch, Kent Osborne, Lisa Arch and Janet Varney.

This new iteration of the property is produced for TBS by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano and Dave Hamilton serve as executive producers.

“Dinner and a Movie” premieres June 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.