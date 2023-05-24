halle-bailey-little-mermaid-2023

Disney

‘The Little Mermaid’ Aims to Become the Latest Disney Remake to Gross Over $1 Billion

by | May 24, 2023 @ 11:44 AM

Remaking its Katzenberg-era classics has earned Disney billions at the box office. That trend should continue this Memorial Day weekend

The Disney remakes, loathed by cinephiles and loved by movie theater owners, make their return this Memorial Day weekend with Rob Marshall’s live-action/CGI take on the 1989 classic “The Little Mermaid.” Like other remakes of Disney Renaissance films, it should be a huge box office hit and have a shot at $1 billion worldwide.

Current box office tracking has “The Little Mermaid” earning a four-day opening of $110-$120 million, placing it in the range of the $116 million four-day start of the remake of “Aladdin” released on Memorial Day weekend in 2019. Some rival distributors tell TheWrap they believe that the film could have an extended opening of over $125 million. Reception for the film has been generally positive — with particular praise for Halle Bailey as Ariel — as the film currently has a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
ariana-madix-vanderpump rules season 10

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale Featuring ‘Scandoval’ Nabs Series High 4.1 Million Viewers
Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey

‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Melissa McCarthy Had to Let Go to Perform Ursula’s Iconic Song: ‘I’m Awkward as a Person’

Inside Disney’s Billion-Dollar ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Bust | Exclusive
the outlast trials red barrels

‘The Outlast Trials’ Spookily Dominates PC Game Sales | Chart
Max app HBO content

New Max App Prioritizes HBO Over Discovery | Analysis
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, left, and Sonia Sotomayor found themselves on opposite sides of a copyright-law ruling.

The Supreme Court Just Became Hollywood’s New BFF in Its AI Fight | PRO Insight
Prompt engineers may be a human answer to AI's flaws.

ChatGPT Generates a New Job Title for Human Writers: ‘Prompt Engineer’
Demand for superhero movies has wavered in recent years.

The Superhero Movie Isn’t Dying – but Something Needs to Change | Charts