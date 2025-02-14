Disney Dates James L. Brooks and Sam Raimi Movies, Bumps Pixar’s ‘Elio’ to Get Away From ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Disney is making some changes to its release schedule, dating a couple of high profile, filmmaker-driven titles and bumping back its upcoming Pixar film.

Pixar’s “Elio,” about a little boy who dreams of getting abducted by aliens, moves from June 13, 2025 to June 20, 2025, likely to avoid Universal’s live-action “How to Train Your Dragon,” which is also dated for June 13. (“How to Train Your Dragon” is coming off a buzzy Super Bowl spot.)

James L. Brooks’ “Ella McCay,” starring Emma Mackey in the title role of a young politician taking over as governor of her state, has been given a Sept. 19, 2025 date courtesy of 20th Century Studios. Additionally, Sam Raimi’s “Send Help,” another 20th Century title, has been given a Jan. 30, 2026, date. That film stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien and is a thriller set on an island, where survivors of a plane crash struggle to stay alive.

In a more nebulous realm, an untitled Disney project, earmarked for Sept. 12, 2025, has been removed from the schedule. Another untitled Disney project has been slotted for October 24, 2025, while a previously dated untitled Disney project, meant for January 16, 2026, has been removed from the calendar.

Disney just released Marvel Studios’ iffy “Captain America: Brave New World,” and has a robust 2025 slate that includes a live-action “Snow White” remake (March 21); a thriller from 20th Century Studios called “The Amateur” (April 11); Marvel Studios’ starry villains team-up movie “Thunderbolts” (May 2); a live-action “Lilo & Stitch” remake (May 23); Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (July 25); legacy sequel “Freakier Friday” (Aug. 8); long-awaited sequel “TRON: Ares” (Oct. 10); 20th Century’s “Predator: Badlands,” the follow-up to “Prey” (Nov. 7); Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2” (Nov. 26); and James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Dec. 19).