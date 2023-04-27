After unveiling footage at CinemaCon earlier this week, Disney has released the first trailer for its new original musical-comedy film “Wish” online for all to see. Set in the fictional world of Rosas, the film tells the origin story behind Disney’s iconic “wishing star” and follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose) who makes a wish so hard, it literally conjures the wishing star to life.

Together, Asha and Star confront the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), to save Asha’s community “and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

Alan Tudyk voices Valentino, a goat whose wish is to communicate.

Chris Buck (“Frozen”) directs the film alongside Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”) and Allison Moore (“Manhunt”).

“Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes,” said Buck in a statement. “People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.”

Added Veerasunthorn, “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote original songs for the film, and you can hear a snippet of “The Wish” in this debut trailer. As for the footage, the animation certainly takes a page out of the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” book with a blend of styles.

Watch the “Wish” trailer above. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Nov. 22.