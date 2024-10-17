Major Oscar Precursor DOC NYC Short Lists Will Ferrell, Malala Yousafzai, Raoul Peck Projects

The 15th annual DOC NYC festival unveiled the titles in its Short List sections, an early precursor lineup in advance of the Oscar nominations next January in the categories of Best Documentary Feature and Documentary Short.

America’s largest documentary festival, based in the Chelsea and Greenwich Village neighborhoods of New York City, launches on Nov. 13 with the opening night premiere of “Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story.”

The titles in the Short Lists include Benjamin Ree’s “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” Raoul Peck’s “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” Carla Gutiérrez’s “Frida,” Mati Diop’s “Dahomey” and “No Other Land,” directed by a four-person collective of Israeli and Palestinian artists.

Additional films, nearly all screening with filmmakers in person for Q&As, include “Will and Harper,” about the friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, “The Last of the Sea Women,” produced by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and Ibrahim Nash’at’s “Hollywoodgate,” a grim chronicle of the Taliban.

Per DOC NYC’s on Thursday statement, “For 11 of the last 12 years, DOC NYC has screened the documentary feature that went on to win the Academy Award, and the festival has screened 53 of the last 60 Oscar-nominated documentary features.”

See below for the full Short Lists:

SHORT LIST: FEATURES



THE BIBI FILES (World Premiere)

Director: Alexis Bloom

Producers: Alexis Bloom, Alex Gibney, Raviv Drucker, Kara Elverson, David Rahtz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to court trying to block this film that reveals leaked video of his testimonies on corruption charges.

BLACK BOX DIARIES

Director: Shiori Ito

Producers: Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

A journalist upends Japan’s entrenched codes of silence when she brings sexual assault charges against a well-connected member of the Japanese media elite.



DAHOMEY

Director: Mati Diop

Producers: Mati Diop, Judith Lou Lévy, Eve Robin

The restitution of priceless artifacts, looted by the French, to their origins in Benin provides an occasion for momentous impact and debate.



DAUGHTERS

Directors: Natalie Rae, Angela Patton

Producers: Lisa Mazzotta, Natalie Rae, Justin Benoliel, James Cunningham, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, Laura Choi Raycroft

Young girls whose fathers are incarcerated join in a one-day dad/daughter dance inside prison, with deep emotional consequences on each side.

ERNEST COLE: LOST AND FOUND (NYC Premiere)

Director: Raoul Peck

Producers: Tamara Rosenberg, Raoul Peck

In this rousing, elegant documentary, Raoul Peck examines the life and works of a seminal artist of the 20th century, South African photographer Ernest Cole.



FRIDA

Director: Carla Gutiérrez

Producers: Katia Maguire, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Loren Hammonds, Alexandra Johnes

Mixing lyrical animation of her influential works and expressive voice-over, Frida is a definitive film about the iconic twentieth-century Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.



MOUNTAIN QUEEN: THE SUMMITS OF LHAKPA SHERPA

Director: Lucy Walker

Producers: Charlie Corwin, Michael D. Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Dalia Burde,

Christopher Newman

Lhakpa Sherpa is the first Nepali woman to summit and descend Mount Everest, but how she navigates her life as a single mother and immigrant is an even more heroic tale.



NO OTHER LAND

Directors: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Producers: Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

One of the most urgent films of the year and winner of multiple festival prizes, No Other Land offers an essential and unflinching look at Palestinian life under Israeli military occupation.

PORCELAIN WAR

Directors: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev

Producers: Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPré Pesmen, Camilla Mazzaferro, Olivia Ahnemann

Three Ukrainian artists pick up arms when Russia invades their country, but refuse to put down their drive to create.

THE REMARKABLE LIFE OF IBELIN

Director: Benjamin Ree

Producer: Ingvil Giske

Inside a sophisticated online game, a young man suffering from a degenerative muscular disease creates a world where he can live, love, strive, and hope, to the greatest extent his soul can muster.

QUEENDOM

Director/Producer: Agniia Galdanova

Producer: Igor Myakotin

A genderqueer Russian artist/activist faces harassment and hostility in Putin’s Russia, but it is the universal ache of being cut off from one’s roots that proves to be her greatest existential threat.



SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT

Director: Johan Grimonprez

Producer: Rémi Grellety, Daan Milius

In a magnificent essay film, Johan Grimonprez explores the historical rollercoaster of Congo after its independence from colonial control, told through accounts from spies, mercenaries and jazz icons.



SUGARCANE

Directors: Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie

Producers: Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn

An investigation into the history of abuse and missing indigenous children at a Canadian residential school ignites a present-day reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve.



UNION

Director: Brett Story, Stephen Maing

Producers: Brett Story, Stephen Maing, Samantha Curley, Mars Verrone, Martin Dicicco

Against incredible odds and immense opposition, current and former Amazon workers form a labor union and petition the corporate behemoth for more dignified treatment of warehouse workers.



WILL & HARPER

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Producers: Rafael Marmor, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Josh Greenbaum, Christopher Leggett

Former Saturday Night Live writer Harper Steele comes out as a woman and takes a road trip across the United States with her old friend Will Ferrell to explore transgender experience.

SHORT LIST: SHORTS



ALL THINGS METAL

Director: Motoki Otsuka

Producer: Lucy Sexton

Three brothers are united by their love of metal work, heavy metal rock, and movie-making.



DENIAL

Directors: Paul Moakley, Daniel Lombroso

Producer: Paul Moakley

Zoom in on Maricopa Country, Arizona, in 2020, where contested results of the Presidential election sow chaos, confusion and threats against the official overseeing the vote.



ETERNAL FATHER

Director: Ömer Sami

Producer: Alma Dyekjær Giese

One father deals with his mortality fears by stating his wish to be cryogenically frozen upon his

death, leaving his family to contemplate what this means for them when the time comes.



GOODBYE, MORGANZA

Director: Devon Blackwell

Producer: Daniel Lombroso

In this shadow of a long-ago betrayal, Devon Blackwell documents her family’s history and the property stolen from her great-grandmother. (The New Yorker)



I AM READY, WARDEN

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Producers: Keri Blakinger, Maya Gnyp, Keri Blakinger, Nina Anand Aujla, Smriti Mundhra

Sentenced to death, prisoner John Henry Ramirez spends his final days preparing a message for his victim’s son while saying goodbye to his own boy.



INCIDENT

Director/Producer: Bill Morrison

Producer: Jamie Kalven

Filmmaker Bill Morrison reconstructs a Chicago police shooting of an unarmed Black man, dissecting what some consider an accident and others a murder.



INSTRUMENTS OF A BEATING HEART

Director: Ema Ryan Yamazaki

Producer: Eric Nyari

In an annual musical performance for first graders, a young girl faces her fears with determination and becomes one of the lead percussionists.



JULIA’S STEPPING STONES

Directors: Julia Reichert, Steve Bognar, Jim Klein

Producer: Steve BognarBefore her death, activist/director Julia Reichert began filming her life story. Her partner, Steve Bognar, finishes the decorated filmmaker’s work, sharing it with the world.



MOTORCYCLE MARY

Director: Haley Watson

Producer: Rachel Greenwald

Meet Mary McGee, a decorated and courageous racer who shattered the glass ceiling for women in motorsports. (ESPN)



THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA

Director/Producer: Molly O’Brien

Producer: Molly Lisa Remington

The spotlight shines on double bass player Orin O’Brien, the first woman to join the New York Philharmonic, in this brilliant film for classical music fans. (Netflix)



THE QUILTERS

Director/Producer: Jenifer McShane

Tasked with creating quilts for foster children in Missouri, the men in a maximum security facility stitch the dreams of future generations.



SEAT 31: ZOOEY ZEPHYR

Directors/Producer: Kimberly Reed

Banned from the Montana House of Representatives, Rep. Zooey Zephyr makes the bench outside the house her new “seat” as she fights for the rights of trans people in the state.



A SWIM LESSON

Directors: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack

Producers: Nicole Emanuele, Emily Arlook

A symphony of toddlers’ laughter, cries, and splashes can be heard in the backyard of Bill, an instructor committed to teaching little kids how to swim.



THE TURNAROUND

Directors: Kyle Thrash, Ben Proudfoot

Producers: Ben Proudfoot, Nicholas Ruff, Josh Rosenberg

After a superstar trade turned into a rough start with the Philadelphia Phillies, one devoted fan inspires others to turn their boos into cheers in hopes of changing the trajectory of the player’s season.



UNTIL HE’S BACK

Director/Producer: Jacqueline Baylon

As European countries ignore the refugee crisis on their shores, Faisal Bouhafs helps one Moroccan family repatriate their child after his unsuccessful journey across the Mediterranean.



WINNER’S CIRCLE

(Devoted to films that have won previous awards at film festivals)



HOLLYWOODGATE

Director: Ibrahim Nash’at

Producers: Talal Derki, Shane Boris, Odessa Rae

After foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan in 2021, a journalist is given permission to follow and film two Taliban military men for a year.



THE LAST OF THE SEA WOMEN

Director: Sue Kim

Producers: Malala Yousafzai, Erika Kennair

Executive produced by Malala Yousafzai, The Last of the Sea Women explores the community of fisherwomen called the haenyeo on South Korea’s Jeju Island.



A NEW KIND OF WILDERNESS

Director: Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

Producer: Mari Bakke Riise

An endearing family devoted to living in harmony with nature faces difficult challenges when their matriarch unexpectedly passes away.



NOCTURNES

Directors: Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan

Producer: Anirban Dutta

In the dense forests of the Eastern Himalayas, two curious observers probe the dark of night to gain a greater understanding of one of nature’s most spellbinding creatures, the moth.



PATRICE: THE MOVIE

Director: Ted Passon

Producers: Kyla Harris, Innbo Shim, Emily Spivack

Patrice: The Movie plays like a romantic comedy, despite its serious subject matter about a couple fighting for disability rights.