‘Doc’ Sets Scott Wolf’s Season 2 Return

“Doc” will welcome Scott Wolf back into the drama. The actor is set to reprise his role as Dr. Richard Miller in a multi-episode recurring arc, as well as direct an episode of the Fox series set to premiere in early 2026.

Richard was the previous chief of internal medicine at Minneapolis’ Westside Hospital, and one of the main atnagonists for Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) during Season 1 of “Doc.” He left after a past mistake he had been hiding from Amy was uncovered in the Season 1 finale.

“We always knew when Richard got fired that would never be the last of him. But no one expected him to come back to Westside like this — least of all Amy,” co-showrunners and EPs Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg said in a statement.

The showrunners previously teased Richard’s return after the Season 1 finale. The episode saw as Amy uncovered how Richard lied about her being involved in the death of a patient, when she learned it was actually Richard who made a mistake during a code blue and ended up killing someone. The truth leads to Richard getting fired as chief and the hospital settling with the patient’s wife, but not before Amy cleared her name with the board and promised to consider taking the chief job again “in a few years.”

“When we originally conceived the role it was a one-season role, but I’m hopeful that we will see Dr. Miller again. I can’t tell you more than that,” Kligman told TheWrap. Richard’s absence also opened the door for Felicity Huffman to join the cast as a series regular in Season 2, playing the new chief of internal medicine.

“Doc” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. The series is based on the Italian series “Nelle tue mani,” which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company.

“Doc” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.