doctor-strange-2-multiverse-of-madness-benedict-cumberbatch

Marvel Studios

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Set to Kick Off Summer Box Office With Best Opening of 2022

by | May 4, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Fueled by ”No Way Home“ and ”WandaVision,“ ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“ is set for a $160 million-plus launch

Here’s another signpost on the film industry’s road back to normal: The summer blockbuster season is back to kicking off with a huge Marvel movie on the first weekend of May with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

And just like the last film to feature Doctor Strange, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” this MCU entry arrives with the sky-high expectations one would expect from a pre-pandemic blockbuster. Projections currently have “Doctor Strange 2” earning a weekend of at least $160 million, with some analysts and rival distributors expecting a figure closer to $200 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

