‘Doctor Who’ Sets Plans for Animated Preschool Series on CBeebies

There’s even more changes in store coming to the “Doctor Who” universe — or Whoniverse, rather — this time in the form of an animated preschool series.

The CBeebies show “will see the Doctor traveling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends,” according to the BBC’s Thursday announcement.

Things are in the very early stages, however, as the networks are still looking for a production company to both create and produce the cartoon. Meanwhile, the BBC and Disney+ are already working together on the previously announced spinoff “The War Between the Land and the Sea,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey.

“Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format,” Director of Children’s and Education Patricia Hidalgo said in a statement. “This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project as we continue our commitment and investment in the U.K.’s animation industry.”

The update comes just two weeks after Ncuti Gatwa exited his role as the titular Doctor in the Season 14 finale. He may or may not be replaced by Billie Piper, who famously played fan-favorite companion Rose in the earlier seasons of the modern iteration of the show — however, the 16th Doctor has not been confirmed.