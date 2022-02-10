After three years of static, “Documentary Now!” fans can rejoice: the Emmy-nominated docu-comedy series is returning for a fourth season to IFC and AMC+ sometime this year.

Dame Helen Mirren resumes her hosting duties for six brand-new episodes of the show, which parodies a wide range of classics and lesser-known gems of the documentary genre.

Details on three of the six titles have been announced, with more to come. “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” an homage to fashion documentaries “3 Salons at the Seaside” and “The September Issue,” profiles a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook.

Next up is “How They Threw Rocks,” which draws inspiration from “When We Were Kings” along with other exploratory sports epics. The episode chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock”, and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.”

In a homage to “My Octopus Teacher,” last year’s Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature, “My Monkey Grifter” follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

Guest stars for “Season 53” have yet to be announced. Last season’s roster included John Mulaney, Bobby Moynihan, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, Paula Pell and Cate Blanchett among others.

Another unknown is whether or not Bill Hader will return to the screen after his absence last season. In the meantime, catch up on Seasons 1-3 (Seasons 50-52, if you will) on Netflix and iTunes.

“Documentary Now!” is created and executive produced by Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas. Alex Buono and Broadway Video’s Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer also executive produce. The series is directed by Thomas and Buono, with John Mulaney and Erik Kenward serving as consulting producers. Alice Mathias is co-executive producer, with David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers.