From “Old Yeller” to “Marley & Me” to “Dog,” movies charting the relationship between man and man’s best friend are sure to bring the waterworks, and Netflix has already lined up the 2023 book adaptation that will have you grabbing your tissues. The trailer for “Dog Gone,” starring Rob Lowe and adapted from Pauls Toutonghi’s 2016 book of the same name, just dropped.

“Dog Gone” is the true story of John Marshall (Rob Lowe) as he embarks on the Appalachian Trail to find Gonker, the four-legged best friend to his son Fielding (Johnny Berchtold).

“Gonker isn’t any dog. He’s my best friend,” Fielding says. “Everyone needs one soul who loves you because you are you. That’s who Gonker was for me. And now he’s lost.”

An earnest Lowe promises Berchtold that they will find the missing mutt. And when wife and mother Virginia (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) asks John how he can make such a big promise, he simply assures her, “Because I believe it.”

The official “Dog Gone” logline from Netflix reads: “After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.“

Based on Toutonghi’s book, titled “Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home,” the film is written by Nick Santora, who produces alongside Jeremy Kipp Walker. Lowe executive produces.

Directed by Stephen Herek, the film comes out Jan. 13 on the streamer.