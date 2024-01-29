Universal and DreamWorks Animation are adapting Dav Pilkey’s bestselling children’s graphic novel series “Dog Man.”

The family film, due January 2025, follows a human-dog hybrid police officer sworn to protect and serve — when he isn’t distracted by squirrels. Dog Man goes on a quest to arrest his feline archenemy Petey the Cat, but their feud is forever changed with the arrival of a kitten clone of the supervillain named Lil Petey.

DreamWorks Animation previously adapted Pilkey’s “Captain Underpants” series into a feature film in 2017, as well as an animated series that ran on Netflix from 2018 to 2020. The showrunner of that series, Peter Hastings, will direct “Dog Man” with Karen Foster producing.

“Dog Man” will be added to a DreamWorks slate that includes “Kung Fu Panda 4” in March and an adaptation of Peter Brown’s “The Wild Robot” in September. The film currently faces no other immediate competition on the January release slate, and will serve as the first family offering to hit theaters after the 2024 holiday season, where Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” will be the top title for that demographic.

